Small Central Illinois communities stepping up with protests, actions

When Seirra Helmer decided to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, she held a sign at the corner of West Morton Avenue and South Main Street in Jacksonville reading "Stop the criminalization of black people."

Only a couple of people joined her but Sunday's turnout in Jacksonville, about 40 minutes west of Springfield, topped well over 300 people.

"I am hoping for this community to come together, but I'm also hoping to get more black people in certain key positions," Helmer said Monday. "We don't have black people to look up to (locally) and if that's the case, it's tough to see where your future is."

Helmer, who started Black Lives Matter Jacksonville (BLM Jax) and is hoping to turn it into a full-fledged chapter, leveraged her activism into a meeting Thursday with Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville.

While another BLM rally is scheduled for Sunday, Helmer is hoping for sustained change.

"We want to build up the black community," Helmer said. "We need something for us."

While peaceful protests were staged by two different Black Lives Matter groups in Springfield last weekend, actions also have surfaced in smaller cities and towns across central Illinois.