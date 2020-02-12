Smells impacting sales, rules against growing: How the real estate market is influenced by legal marijuana in Illinois

A broker would have responsibility to disclose anything with an impact on the physical condition of a property, such as mold everywhere from too much moisture, said Betsy Urbance, general counsel for Illinois Realtors.

“Smells are difficult to assess, whether that’s a physical problem,” she said. “That’s a tough one.”

And once a home has been used as a setting to grow marijuana, it might be tough to resell. Among surveyed NAR members who have sold a grow house, 29% had a difficult time.

Previous studies have assessed whether legalization increases property values. As legislators considered legalization last year, Chicago real estate agents had mixed assessments on whether they thought the measure could improve the market.

“I don’t think we’ve been in it long enough to know what the effect in Illinois is,” Urbance said. She noted that the association has been fielding phone calls from real estate agents with marijuana-related questions, like what agents are required to disclose about a property where marijuana is smoked or grown, and how homeowners associations are handling the new law.