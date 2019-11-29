Soggy corn, hay shortages result from weather-related harvest delays for Illinois farmers

Walter, who farms 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and hay, has harvested most of his crops but continues to work in the field. The early November snow made harvesting soybeans difficult, he said, because any amount of snow prevents the combine from cutting the crops close to the ground.

"We're lucky we got most of the beans out," Walter said.

While most farmers have recovered throughout November to harvest their crops, some farmers may still be out in the fields throughout December, said Dan Volkers, manager of the McHenry County Farm Bureau. Volkers said "a good percentage" of farmers in the area still have crops yet to be harvested.

"Ideally, you want to be finished by the time the snow starts falling, or when it sticks, anyway," Volkers said. Some farmers may be trying to harvest crops until New Year's, he said, and he urged area motorists to be on the lookout for tractors and combines throughout the holiday season.

Most counties in Illinois, the nation's top soybean-producing state and No. 2 for corn production, have received significantly more rainfall this year than normal, according to the state climatologist office. The soggy spring weather damaged crops and left entire fields submerged for weeks, leaving 1.5 million acres unable to be planted.