Soldier Field’s Veterans Day ceremony scaled down but ‘still means a lot to us at heart’

Five military veterans stood side by side, with their right hands over their hearts, as a recording of the national anthem echoed through the empty Soldier Field concourse.

With America suffering in the coronavirus pandemic, Soldier Field officials held a small Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, deviating from large-scale ceremonies of years past.

“It’s not big events (this year), but today still means a lot to us at heart,” said Marine veteran Robert Pineda, 22. “It doesn’t change because COVID’s happening; it doesn’t mean less or more.”

This year’s ceremony was quite different from the traditional ceremony that’s been in place since the redone stadium opened in 2003 and usually attended by politicians, bands and scores of veterans and active members of the military.

This year, there were no speakers, no crowd, just a humble ceremony during which five military veterans placed a wreath in front of the Doughboy statue inside the south gate at Soldier Field. A recording of taps played after they laid the wreath.