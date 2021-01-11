Some Illinois counties entering next phase of vaccine distribution

SPRINGFIELD – Some regions of the state could see loosened COVID-19 restrictions as early as Friday as some counties have already transitioned to the next phase of vaccine distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.
Although the state remains in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, some communities which have substantially completed Phase 1A have moved to the early stages of Phase 1B.
“We want to make sure any available vaccine is administered quickly to the priority groups that we’ve laid out,” Pritzker said. “Let’s get those out to Phase 1B people. ... Even though we haven’t moved everybody into the next phase, we don’t want any of these vaccines sitting around.”
Those in Phase 1A, who are receiving vaccines, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B would extend vaccine priority to non-health-care essential workers and residents age 65 or older.
This early transition has been authorized by the Illinois Department of Public Health, but local health departments determine the phase transition on a county-by-county basis, depending on Phase 1A progress. It is not clear which counties have already started Phase 1B.
Pritzker said he expects to make a formal announcement later this week regarding when the entire state will move into Phase 1B.
Even when the entire state transitions into Phase 1B, those who were eligible for Phase 1A who have not yet been vaccinated, are still authorized to receive the vaccine in its next phase.
The federally mandated pharmacy partnership program has administered approximately 334,939 vaccinations as of Sunday night; 36,867 by pharmacy partners CVS and Walgreens, and 298,072 by the state’s public and private health care providers.
Pritkzer recently joined eight other governors in urging President-elect Joe Biden to release more available vaccine doses, noting that the federal government, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has been holding back enormous stores of vaccines.
The Biden administration has agreed to release nearly all available vaccines upon taking office.
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remained below 8% for the second consecutive day Monday at 7.6%. Illinois reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 53 additional virus-related deaths.
The state is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases for a total of 17,627 deaths across the state’s 102 counties.
A total of 66,697 test results have been reported Monday. Over 14.1 million test results in the state have been reported since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in hospital beds for COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the day prior, and 759 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 19 from the day prior. There were 401 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of 10 from the day prior.
Macon County added 134 more positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 8,579 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths recorded in Macon County remained at 163.
The health department on Saturday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 42 were reported Sunday and 42 on Monday.