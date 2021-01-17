Southern Illinois first to return to indoor dining, state Department of Public Health says

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday afternoon that Region 5, which covers southern Illinois, is the first to enter the state’s Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations and resume indoor dining.

The region will now be allowed to abide by the loosest regulations, including indoor dining service limited to either 25 guests or 25% capacity per room, whichever is fewer, according to public health department. Indoor service reservations are limited to two hours and four people per party maximum.

Region 5 includes the following counties: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Franklin, Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Massac, Pulaski, Alexander, Union, Jackson and Williamson.

Two regions — 1, Northwest Illinois, and 2, Central Illinois — are in Tier 2 mitigations, while all other regions are in Tier 3.

