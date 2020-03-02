Spread of coronavirus prompts University of Illinois to call for students studying in Italy to return home

Amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign students studying abroad in Italy have been asked to leave as soon as possible, said Grace Palmeri, who is in Florence this semester.
The university stated in a Saturday post, “The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is requiring all of our students studying in Italy to depart at the earliest opportunity. You may return to the U.S., your home country, or travel elsewhere.”
In Illinois, the state Department of Public Health confirmed a third case of coronavirus Saturday. Two others infected with the virus have since made a full recovery, officials said.
The Illinois news came after the governor of the state of Washington announced a state of emergency following the first reported death of COVID-19 in the United States.
U. of I. joins other area schools in cautioning students who are abroad.
Students at Loyola University Chicago’s John Felice Rome Center in Italy were told they must return home by March 4. The message, posted on Loyola’s website by a school director, was addressed to students, parents, faculty and staff at the Rome Center.
“With our students’ wellbeing at the forefront of our decision-making and the newest directive from the U.S. government, Loyola University Chicago has decided to repatriate students studying in Italy at the JFRC and is asking all JFRC and partner school students to return home by Wednesday, March 4,’’ the director posted.
Northwestern University officials said one of their students was studying abroad in Florence as part of a program out of Syracuse University in New York. The Northwestern student is returning to the United States to complete her coursework, said Sara Tully, director of the Global Learning Office at Northwestern.
The University of Chicago temporarily closed its campus in Hong Kong and its center in Beijing, with programming postponed or relocated, and the university has moved a spring program to London that was originally based in Hong Kong. The coronavirus epidemic originated in Wuhan, China, and has sickened tens of thousands globally.
Last week, Palmeri, 20, recounted her experience in Florence before the announcement.
“There aren’t as many tourists, and more and more people are wearing masks,” she said. “The local supermarkets are selling out of masks and hand sanitizer, and my roommates and I have stocked up on all cleaning supplies for at least the next few weeks. … I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, but I am doing everything I can to stay safe and healthy.”
Initially, Palmeri and her roommates had no intent to return to the United States until her program ends as scheduled in late May. Now, she is worried about what courses and school credits will transfer.
“Lorenzo de’ Medici (the partner institute) is allowing us to take some courses online,” Palmeri said Sunday. “It hasn’t blown over and I’m getting a little more anxious because of the travel warnings. As sad as I am to leave Italy, I want the coronavirus talk to end and to be safe and healthy, even if that means at home.”