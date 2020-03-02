Spread of coronavirus prompts University of Illinois to call for students studying in Italy to return home

Northwestern University officials said one of their students was studying abroad in Florence as part of a program out of Syracuse University in New York. The Northwestern student is returning to the United States to complete her coursework, said Sara Tully, director of the Global Learning Office at Northwestern.

The University of Chicago temporarily closed its campus in Hong Kong and its center in Beijing, with programming postponed or relocated, and the university has moved a spring program to London that was originally based in Hong Kong. The coronavirus epidemic originated in Wuhan, China, and has sickened tens of thousands globally.

Last week, Palmeri, 20, recounted her experience in Florence before the announcement.

“There aren’t as many tourists, and more and more people are wearing masks,” she said. “The local supermarkets are selling out of masks and hand sanitizer, and my roommates and I have stocked up on all cleaning supplies for at least the next few weeks. … I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, but I am doing everything I can to stay safe and healthy.”