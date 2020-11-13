Springfield among regions with fastest COVID-19 spread in U.S.

But, citing case numbers they think stem from Halloween, county public health officials pulled the plug on that experiment early.

Springfield will also adopt full mitigations, with Mayor Jim Langfelder signing another emergency declaration that includes orders mirroring the county's.

The city has been under a state of emergency since March, with Langfelder essentially reaffirming it every 30 days.

Langfelder, responding to the region being among the fastest-growing for new COVID cases, said it would take some time to see the effects of mitigations.

Langfelder touted the local mask mandate the city passed last week, which allows the city to fine individuals for not covering their faces in retail businesses. He said he soon plans to propose an ordinance expanding that requirement to all public buildings.

"Everything's like a two week lag so the governor's mitigation factors, which we adopted except for the indoor dining piece, and then we did the mask (mandate) instead. Those numbers for what I've been told would probably be coming in this next week," Langfelder said. "... So, that would show what impact that's had or not had or what have you."

There are currently 66 Sangamon County residents hospitalized.