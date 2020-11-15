Springfield attorney disciplined by Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday suspended the law license of a Springfield attorney after he falsely told clients in two separate actions that cases had been settled.

Peter E. Naylor, 40, was suspended for two years, though the suspension was stayed after one year by a three-year period of probation with conditions.

It came at the recommendation of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

The discipline stemmed from two different cases Naylor handled for the Springfield law firm Brown, Hay and Stephens, where he was an associate and later a partner.

Naylor's actions led to his dismissal from the firm in April 2019.

In the petition, Naylor, who has been practicing law since 2005, made "numerous intentional misrepresentations to clients and others."

In a 2016 case in which he represented a physician and a radiology group who were defendants in a medical malpractice suit, Naylor falsely told opposing counsel, the trial judge, his firm and the insurance provider for the physician and the radiology group that his clients had agreed to settle for $2.25 million.