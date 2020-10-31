Springfield bar, restaurant owners uncertain about future as mitigations begin Sunday

"We're not going to start enforcement over the weekend," Langfelder said on Thursday. "We'll take a look on Monday and see what we're up against and go in that direction."

Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden said the county is still reviewing the governor's mitigation orders with legal counsel and medical advisers.

"That is ongoing," McFadden said. "I spoke with the mayor and other city officials today regarding enforcement and we expect to talk again sometime over the weekend. No decisions have been made at this time. We will not take any action without consultation with the city and, if necessary, without advance notice to our hard pressed restaurants and bars."

Potentially hanging in the balance are the livelihoods of bar and restaurant owners and their employees.

Ron Metzger, the owner of Motorheads Bar, Grill & Museum, said he was still weighing whether or not to defy Pritzker's order. He said "it's a big decision" with the fate of his 55 employees weighing on him versus the potential repercussions of staying open.