Springfield Baskin-Robbins temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baskin-Robbins near the southeast corner of Washington Street and Chatham Road has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the location confirmed that an employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

The store immediately closed once the positive result was confirmed. The store did not disclose the last time the employee worked.

The employee in question has been isolated and will not return to work until it is safe to do so.

Following a recommendation from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, the location underwent a deep clean Monday.

County spokesman Jeff Wilhite confirmed that the location has been in contact with county public health officials about the situation.

The store said that "guidance to reopen has been spotty at best," and that after consulting with its corporate office, the location would remain closed until the rest of the staff is tested and results are returned.

The location will likely not reopen until July 20, the post said.