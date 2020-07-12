Springfield businesses cash in on PPP loans

George Preckwinkle, another GOP member of the county board, is also president of a company that runs 13 Ace Hardware stores in 12 towns -- including two stores in Springfield, one in Chatham and another as far away as Dwight. It's a family business he runs with his sister, Lucy Stafford.

Bishop Hardware and Supply, the formal name of the company, got a loan of about $700,000 from the program, Preckwinkle said.

The database of loans lists the number of jobs retained at 250, and Preckwinkle said it is "probably even more."

"We are above where we were going into the virus," he said.

Even though hardware stores were able to stay open in Illinois because they were deemed essential, there were headaches.

Preckwinkle said he considers the businesses "blessed" to be able to operate, and he wishes others had the opportunity.

But he also said that initially in Illinois, word was that garden centers -- a key part of spring business -- would not be able to open. He said it was a "very scary time for us," but he said he got involved with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. Ultimately, the state allowed the centers to open.