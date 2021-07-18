Springfield city council to consider $2 million in loans for small businesses

Springfield is looking to partner once again with a St. Louis microlender to provide loans to small businesses in the city.

City council at its meeting Tuesday is set to debate an ordinance that would establish a new $2 million microloan program, funded by area banks and the Small Business Administration.

St. Louis-based Justine Petersen would administer the COVID-19 recovery loan program. The city would provide $50,000 for the salary of the person working within the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development to help administer the loan and assist with program outreach.

"So what this will do is really give them the presence, the greater presence in Springfield to be able to fulfill the lending gap need that our community currently has," Mayor Jim Langfelder said.

Justine Petersen was tapped to administer a similar loan program in late 2015 with $550,000 in committed loans from area banks. This time around it has $250,000 in separate committed loans from Bank of Springfield, Carrolton Bank, INB, and PNC Bank totaling $1 million.

Another $1 million in committed loans comes from the SBA, combining to provide a $2 million pool to help jumpstart businesses afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Microloans from Justine Petersen are designed for businesses in low-income areas and the vast majority of loans in Springfield have gone to Black business owners.

"The data reinforces the mission of the program," said Galen Gondolfi, loan counselor with Justine Petersen, referencing an internal report that 83% of its loans have gone to Black business owners. In total, 57% of Justine Petersen loans have gone to women.

Gondolfi said his organization has recently met with members of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce and hopes to partner with them to help administer the loans. Justine Petersen has been criticized in the past for at times being inaccessible. Gondolfi agreed that they haven't always been keen at marketing to each neighborhood in the city.

"I do believe by partnering with the Black chamber, it provides the opportunity for concentrated penetration," Gondolfi said. Justine Petersen will also be looking for the chamber's recommendation on who it should hire for outreach within the city.

Money is provided to Justine Petersen by other entities but the organization takes full risk on any loans it administers, Gondolfi said. Langfelder, a former city treasurer with a background in banking, said the program has "favorable" 3% loan proceeds.

The city is planning to front $300,000 in total to assist with the program, though it may be possible for Springfield to use the money it received from the federal American Rescue Plan act.

Dominic Watson, president of Springfield's Black chamber, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

City council also is set to consider emergency passage of a pair of ordinances totaling more than $1.8 million to buy equipment for the Springfield Fire Department.

The purchases are connected to $5.5 million in loans the city is expected to take out from JP Morgan Chase Bank to buy new vehicles for SFD, the city's police department, and office of public works.

Springfield budget director Bill McCarty said the fire department purchases are being put on emergency passage because there's a five-figure surcharge if the city buys them after August 1.

"We're already going to put contracts through. But it's going to be a while before we get anything," McCarty said.

The costs include $1,213,168 for a new Pierce 100-foot platform fire truck and $622,212 for a new Pierce enforcer engine. The city would buy both items from the St. Paul, Minnesota-based MacQueen Equipment LLC.

SFD Deputy Chief Mike Abbott said the truck will take at least a year to build because of semiconductor and metal shortages. Everything from the pressure gauges to the emergency lights on a truck are controlled by microprocessor chips, which are scarce, he said.

Also on Friday, Langfelder introduced an ordinance that requests a supplement appropriation of $1.2 million to open a low-barrier shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness at the former site of The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center at 221 N. 11th St.

The cost is based on the $200,000 it takes to operate the overflow shelter for four months. That cost over a two-year period equates to about $1.2 million. Half of the funding would come from Community Development Block Grant money with the remainder provided to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The shelter will also connect those in need to the proper services and long-term housing solutions those people need, Langfelder said.

"What we need to do is make sure it's full-coverage services," Langfelder said. "Because it's not just overflow. What should happen is that's the intake area and then you can move them to the supportive services housing facility that meets that person needs as much as possible."

The plan includes yet-to-be hired outreach specialists at the police department and Memorial Health System to work at the facility, Langfelder said. Those job descriptions are still being drafted, so it could take until September or October for the shelter to become fully operational.

— Land acquisition totaling more than $3.5 million on 9th and 10th streets related to the ongoing Springfield Rail Improvement Project.

— An ordinance that would reallocate $1.4 million to Springfield Fire Department's budget that was previously cut during the budget-making process in February. Money for the budget reallocation will be provided by dollars the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan act.

— An intergovernmental joint-funding agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for continued monitoring of nutrients and suspended sediment in Lick and Sugar creeks totaling $767,600. USGS will pay for $251,643 of the cost and Springfield will pay the remainder over a five-year period if the ordinance is enacted.

