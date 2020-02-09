Springfield events to celebrate Lincoln's birthday

Folk dancing

The Springfield International Folk Dancers will host the fifth annual Abraham Lincoln Birthday Dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Old State Capitol featuring music from the Lincoln era. Audience members can sit and watch but will have opportunity to join in and learn dances. The event is free and open to the public. Period attire is welcome but not required.

Lincoln's Tomb

The public is invited to a wreath laying ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln's Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The ceremony is part of the American Legion Springfield Post 32 annual pilgrimage to the tomb, carried out annually since 1935.

Abraham Lincoln in Song

The Chris Vallillo duo will perform "Abraham Lincoln in Song" in two performances Tuesday and another two on Wednesday. At 10 a.m. each day, the 50-minute program will be at the Studio Theatre at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $6, and subject to availability, can be purchased at the door.

Vallillo also will perform two free public events: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Home Visitors Center, 426 S. Seventh St.; and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the UIS Student Union.

Honoring Rosenwald