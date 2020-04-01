Springfield hotels part of plan to house recovering COVID-19 patients

"I think it's a combination of civic mindedness and getting some dollars through the door," McFadden said. "So we're just working out details and I would anticipate we'd probably have a number of options available, not just all the eggs in one basket, so to speak."

It's a good fit for all parties involved. For public health officials, hotels present an ideal alternative for quarantined patients as each room has its own bathroom, kitchenette and ventilation system, thus preventing cross contamination.

For hotels, the patients would provide customers during a significant downturn in business. Normally at this time of year, occupancy rates would be near 60 percent with the city hitting peak convention season and nearing the start of the summer tourist season.

But right now, occupancy citywide is in the single-digits, said Darin Dame, vice president of the Springfield Hotel & Lodging Association. Some hotels, such as the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel, have decided to temporarily close their doors amid the slowdown.

"The hotels in Springfield are always willing to help out our community with support," Dame said. "Even though our industry is struggling right now like a lot of industries, we will always try to do our part to be a good neighbor."