Springfield mayor's proposal to limit number of pot shops meets resistance

"This is entirely unnecessary," said Ward 8 Ald. Erin Conley. "We've already established an ordinance for the siting of these facilities with (conditional permitted uses). Every single one of these will come back before city council. Every one of us will have a chance to weigh in on every proposed location for any of these facilities."

Ward 6 Ald. Kristen DiCenso was more frank, saying that it was time to "just knock if off with all this cannabis hullabaloo."

"Once again, we are stigmatizing something that is legal," DiCenso said. "This is a legal product, you can go buy it. Pretty soon, you're going to be able to go sit in a 9,000 square-foot lounge and consume it. And I feel like we're having the same conversation over and over and over at the city council regarding cannabis."

Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner added that that type of ordinance would be "a very slippery slope" for the council to go down.

"I think that we do not only our city, but we do potential investors a disservice by telling them where they can locate their business," Turner said. "... We don't do that with anything else."

In November, the council approved zoning parameters for the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana within city limits.