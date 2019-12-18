Springfield police clarify where pot can be consumed ahead of Jan. 1

After some confusion caused by a hazy section of the state's recreational marijuana law, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow offered some clarity Tuesday evening on where city residents will be able to light up once the law takes effect Jan. 1.

Winslow, addressing the Springfield City Council, said adult residents over the age of 21 will be able to consume marijuana products in their homes and on any structures attached to it, such as a porch, deck, patio, stoop or stairs.

While people's ability to consume such products in their home -- in addition to dispensaries where on-site consumption is permitted -- was written into the law, the definition of residence was left vague, creating a gray area that cities across the state will have to each individually interpret until given additional clarity from state lawmakers or the courts.

According to WMAY radio, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder earlier this month said city attorneys told him that an adult could smoke on their front porch or in their own yard without legal consequence, a view that Winslow wanted further clarification on.

