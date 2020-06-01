Springfield residents advised to stay at home

Amid reports of rioting and looting in several American cities this weekend, the City of Springfield has asked residents to stay home Sunday evening.
An email sent from Mayor Jim Langfelder's spokeswoman, Julia Frevert, just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday said that "in light of recent events across the nation including disruptions with various businesses, and now with information coming in at a local level, individuals are asked to stay in. Unless an emergency situation, please remain at your residence."
The recommendation comes as peaceful protests following the police killing of George Floyd continue in the capital city and across the country.
But rioting, looting and other criminal acts have simultaneously taken hold in many areas, including Chicago, where the Illinois National Guard has been activated to assist the Chicago Police Department with the response.
In a news conference Sunday evening, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said the department received "some information about potential civil disturbances or civil disorder ... that caused us some concern."
Winslow declined to specify the intelligence the department has received, but said there was some attempted looting earlier in the day at White Oaks Mall and that other businesses had received threats.
He said no one was hurt, no arrests were made and there's been no property damage in association with the attempted looting.
While Winslow said protesters have the right to peacefully assemble, looting and violence will not be tolerated.
"We try to deescalate situations, but one thing we're not going to do is we're not going to let people damage and destroy our community," Winslow said. "We owe it to our business partners out there to help protect their properties."
"No one wants that," Winslow said. "I hope that it doesn't come to Springfield. "With that said, you know, we have to be prepared to if it does, and so that is a concern that we have out there."
Winslow said he didn't "see any reason why (businesses) shouldn't open tomorrow." But as for Sunday night, Winslow recommended that residents "secure their property and stay at home."
He said that the moves taken tonight are precautionary and that a curfew is not necessary at this point. But, the city is prepared to impose one, if necessary.
The stay-at-home recommendation came after another day of peaceful protests in the capital city. A Sunday afternoon solidarity procession organized by Black Lives Matter Springfield attracted around 3,000 vehicles, who paraded near the Sangamon County Complex and on the city's east side.
Smaller protests were held late last week at various locations around town.
Another protest is expected Monday afternoon in front of the State Capitol.
Langfelder acknowledged that the country was at a crossroads, saying that "we need to work together so we can understand one another."
"I think this is a point of reflection, it will really test our not only our community's strength and resolve -- our greatest asset is our people," Langfelder said. "And we will get through these challenging times together. And, as importantly, all cities need to do self reflection."
"All lives matter. Black Lives Matter. We all matter," Langfelder said. "And we stand together in Springfield to make sure that we can improve as we move through this together."
