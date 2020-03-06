Springfield Women's March set Sunday

Nearly two months after being postponed due to inclement weather, the Springfield Women's March will kick off Sunday afternoon in front of the Capitol.

The rescheduled date has symbolic significance as it falls on International Women's Day. And it comes just nine days before the Illinois primary.

While not having an overarching theme as some marches have had in the past, organizers say the message relayed to attendees is to "take action" on the issues they care about.

"A lot of times at the Women's Marches, there's a lot of talk about ideology, there's a lot of talk about issues," said Keri Tate, an organizer with local activist group Resistor Sisterhood. "This time, there will be those discussions, of course. But, each of our speakers has issued a call to action — something that people can leave the march with, go home and do."

Among the issues expected to be addressed: women's reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, racism and health care.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Though organizers said they are not advocating for any specific political party or candidate, among the slated speakers is Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the 13th Congressional District in the upcoming election.