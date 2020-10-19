Springfield's third pot dispensary preps for opening

If they did not place an order online, they will be directed to the 3,000-square-foot dispensary floor where a "budtender" will walk them through the menu and answer any questions.

Though there's plans for self-serve kiosks for ordering, its rollout has been indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we're going to have budtenders available right here on the dispensary floor to make sure that we can help those that need more education on the product, or just a general understanding of cannabis and maybe help find what they need if they're not quite sure yet how it could benefit them," said Emma Ross, general manager of the new location.

In a word, dispensary officials said the new location is built to be "efficient." In theory, they said the online ordering component -- an innovation brought on by the pandemic that dispensary officials say is here to stay -- should allow some customers to be in-and-out within five minutes.

The setup in the back of the house is also much more efficient, they said, compared to the "nooks and crannies" of the Adams Street location.

Another innovation at the location will be two "man trap" vaults between the room where orders are fulfilled and the registers where customers pay for and receive their product.