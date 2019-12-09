St. Louis County teacher has 'significant remorse' over assignment referencing slave trade

Fifth grade students were asked to set a price for trading slaves during a social studies lesson at Blades Elementary in the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County, an assignment that was "culturally insensitive," according to principal Jeremy Booker.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Booker said the assignment was an attempt to teach market practices during colonial America.

"Some students who participated in this assignment were prompted to consider how plantation owners traded for goods and slaves," Booker wrote in the letter.

"Set your price for a slave," the assignment reads. "These could be worth a lot."

Parents alerted Booker to the assignment, he said.

Booker met with the teacher, who "expressed significant remorse," he wrote. The incident is under investigation, and Booker is planning cultural bias training for Blades teachers and staff.

"We are working together to ensure all students and families feel valued and respected at Blades Elementary," Booker wrote.

The school district is in south St. Louis County and serves the communities of Mehlville, Oakville, Concord and Lemay.

