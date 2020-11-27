 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man killed while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis
0 comments
topical

St. Louis man killed while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old St. Louis man was hit by a car while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis on Thursday night.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Mykel L. Winters 22, from the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park, was traveling north when it struck Miguel Magana-Angel, who was walking in the left lane at 9:11 p.m.

Magana-Angel, of the 3600 block of Alberta Street, St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Winters refused medical attention, police stated.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for two hours following the accident.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and will continue the investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air
State and Regional

Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air

The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out.

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling
State and Regional

Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling

  • Updated

State officials have said it is still too early to tell whether the current trends are a result of the Tier 3 mitigation measures that were ordered statewide on Nov. 20. Those include closing casinos and video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News