St. Louis man killed while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old St. Louis man was hit by a car while walking on Interstate 55 near East St. Louis on Thursday night.
According to a release from Illinois State Police, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Mykel L. Winters 22, from the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park, was traveling north when it struck Miguel Magana-Angel, who was walking in the left lane at 9:11 p.m.
Magana-Angel, of the 3600 block of Alberta Street, St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Winters refused medical attention, police stated.
Two lanes of the highway were closed for two hours following the accident.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and will continue the investigation.
“... Crossing streets can be hard because of high curbs. Cars are also not always willing to let us have the right of way — and it’s scary," said Netia Carey, 57, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.
Federal prosecutors reached the doorstep of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan last week by indicting one of Madigan's most trusted friends in an alleged extensive bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison.
The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out.
State officials have said it is still too early to tell whether the current trends are a result of the Tier 3 mitigation measures that were ordered statewide on Nov. 20. Those include closing casinos and video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a room’s capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.