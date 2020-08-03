St. Louis Zoo elephant calf dies just 27 days after his birth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS -- A baby elephant born inside the St. Louis Zoo last month has died.

The calf, named Avi, was born July 6 to Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant.

According to a news release from the zoo, Avi was born with developmental impairments that limited his ability to feed.

"Despite intensive care efforts and life support measures, including assistance with feedings and continuous intravenous treatments, the calf did not improve," the release stated. The zoo said Avi was humanely euthanized on Sunday morning.

"Everyone here is just devastated right now," said Jeffrey P. Bonner, the zoo's president and CEO. "Our team of professional elephant care experts did everything possible to help improve the calf's health. Unfortunately, in the end, it just wasn't enough as his health complications were too severe."

Avi, whose name meant "sun and air," was only the second ever male elephant born inside the zoo. The first one was his father, Raja, who was born in 1992.

The zoo's Elephant Care Team had been preparing for Avi's arrival for almost three years. The zoo's veterinary team will conduct a full animal autopsy, the results of which will not be available for several weeks, the release stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0