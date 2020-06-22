Starting Friday, you can eat inside at Illinois restaurants. Here's what else changes.

Illinois moves into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phased reopening plan Friday, bringing much anticipated changes to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Gatherings of up to 50 will be allowed in Phase 4. Under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, which went into effect May 29, groups of more than 10 were banned.
All regions in Illinois were set to move into the new phase as of Monday morning.
Restaurants and bars can begin offering indoor service with capacity limits and safety precautions such as social distancing and extra sanitation measures. These businesses were already allowed to offer socially distanced service outside.
Outdoor visits to family in nursing homes are allowed according to guidance the state announced last week.
Illinois saw adjustments to the statewide stay-at-home order on May 1, when Pritzker's April directive expired and was replaced by a new one. The May order loosened some restrictions on retail, outdoor activities and manufacturing.
A judge has denied a request from a business group to temporarily stop Gov. J.B. Pritzker from enforcing state-mandated pandemic rules.
On May 5, the governor released the Restore Illinois plan, outlining the requirements to move from phase to phase. Transitioning required at least 28 days of data on positivity rates and hospitalization numbers, among other metrics.
The state's next and final phase is a full reopening of the economy, but there is no timeline for that change. It requires either a COVID-19 vaccine, an effective treatment or no new cases for "a sustained period," according to the reopening plan.
In the final phase, large events such as conventions and festivals can take place.
Here's a list of Phase 4 changes Illinoisans can expect Friday. A complete list of detailed guidance is available at Illinois.gov/businessguidelines.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!