State adds 1,780 new COVID cases to its total on Saturday
State adds 1,780 new COVID cases to its total on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Among the deaths reported Saturday were a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s from Moultrie County.

Currently, the state health officials are reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 20–26 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.

Messages of hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic in Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic in Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University

As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).

