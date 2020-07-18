State agency that regulates ComEd will continue to be run by relative of an alleged player in bribery scheme

Despite unsettling details in the criminal complaint against ComEd, the Illinois Commerce Commission -- the agency that regulates the embattled utility company and approves its rate hikes -- will continue to be run by the relative of an alleged player in the bribery scheme, the Tribune has learned.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office confirmed Friday that Carrie Zalewski will retain her position as ICC chairwoman, even prosecutors said in court documents that an undemanding patronage job was arranged for her father-in-law at the request of Speaker Michael Madigan’s camp, and that a ComEd executive approved it.
“The Governor still has confidence in Carrie Zalewski, who is an accomplished regulator,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in an e-mail to the Tribune.
Carrie Zalewski, an attorney and engineer, has worked for several other state agencies and was a regulator at the Illinois Pollution Control Board before being appointed to a five-year term in March 2019. She is married to State. Rep. Michael J. Zalewski, D-Riverside, who is the son of retired Chicago Ald. Michael R. Zalewski.
WBEZ reported last month that Carrie Zalewski was among the people Madigan recommended Pritzker hire when he took office last year. Abudayyeh would not say whether the speaker pushed for her hiring, though she previously has said Madigan was “just one person, among many, who recommended candidates for our administration, boards and commissions.”
“Carrie joined the team in early 2019 after personally speaking with members of the transition team and the new administration about ways she could continue her public service along and her qualifications,” Abudayyeh told the Tribune Friday.
An ICC spokeswoman said Zalewski applied for the job, on her own, because it interested her after nine years on the pollution board. She was not named in the criminal case and has not been accused of wrongdoing.
“Carrie Zalewski was appointed Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission on her own merits, due to her outstanding qualifications and experience,” spokeswoman Victoria Crawford said. “Any implication to the contrary is simply not true.”
In court documents filed Friday, ComEd officials stipulated to a “years-long bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan’s allies and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. Among those allies was a “Associate 3,” a former Chicago alderman who retired in May 2018.
The Tribune previously reported that FBI agents raided the home of ex-Ald. Michael R. Zalewski -- who resigned from the council May 31, 2018 -- in connection with the ComEd investigation. Zalewski could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
The FBI also executed search warrants at the home of former ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain, another Madigan crony, in May 2019. The complaint filed Friday places McClain at the center of the alleged effort to reward the powerful speaker for efforts to help ComEd in the state legislature.
The court documents allege a member of Madigan’s camp and a ComEd executive arranged for Associate 3 to be paid $5,000 a month indirectly as a subcontractor. Madigan’s associates earned $1.32 million from 2011 to 2019 for doing “little or no work” as part of the patronage scheme, prosecutors said.
Republican lawmakers called for Madigan to step down after the charge became public Friday. Saying he “deeply troubled” and “furious,” Pritzker said the speaker must resign if the allegations are proven true.
An ICC spokeswoman said the allegations do not involve Carrie Zalewski and should not have any bearing on her position.
“What happened today does not involve Carrie Zalewski,” Victoria Crawford said in statement Friday. “There is no conflict of interest, actual or perceived. Chairman Zalewski remains committed to the important work of the Illinois Commerce Commission.”
Crawford’s statement lauded Zalewski’s achievements during her brief tenure, including developing a consumer guide to help residents navigate the agency, making ICC meetings available to the public via live stream and providing more robust explanations about votes being taken in open session. In the past year, the ICC also imposed a $1 million penalty on LifeEnergy, an alternative retail electric supplier for failing to comply with amended state marketing and sales rules and approved a lower delivery rate increase for Nicor gas than requested, Crawford said.
In a case that drew media attention, the ICC also waged an aggressive and unsuccessful battle to shield ComEd from scrutiny in a wrongful death lawsuit. The state agency spent months fighting a court order to turn over documents related to an electrocution that killed a West Chicago man.
The Tribune detailed those efforts last year in an investigation into the death of Robert Zulauf, a 32-year-old cable line worker who was died in November 2016 after an out-of-code guy wire -- metal line that runs diagonally from the pole to the ground to provide support -- came loose and made contact with a ComEd wire. His nephew, 23-year-old Jordan Zulauf, suffered severe injuries and had to have both arms amputated.
In addition to refusing to turn over documents, the commission also initially barred its employees from being deposed in the case. ComEd also had an interest in keeping the documents confidential, leading the utility company and the ICC to fight the subpoenas together lockstep in court until a Cook County judge ordered the state agency to comply.
While the judge prohibited those records from being shared with the public, the depositions showed the Illinois Commerce Commission -- the government entity charged with ensuring reliable, efficient and safe utility services to the public -- did not conduct its own investigation of Robert Zulauf’s death. Instead, regulators relied upon ComEd’s findings, a tightly held report in which the utility cleared itself of wrongdoing.
Critics warn such secondhand oversight makes the ICC ripe for regulatory capture, a scenario that occurs when a government agency created to act in the public’s interest instead advances the interests of the sector it is meant to regulate.
Though the Illinois Commerce Commission maintained that confidentiality is necessary to ensure honest communications between the public utility and its state regulator, the Zulauf family lawyer repeatedly suggested there was a more troubling reason for the secrecy. During a tense proceeding last July, attorney Stephan Blandin told the judge that there was political motivation for the ICC and ComEd to get “in bed together.”
After reading the criminal charge against ComEd, Blandin said federal prosecutors had only strengthened his argument. He called on Pritzer Friday to remove Carrie Zalewski as chairwoman.
“The whole purpose of Commonwealth Edison bribing state government is to get favorable rates increases and so they don’t face any scrutiny from the ICC,” Blandin said. “What happened to Robert and Jordan is a manifestation of the corruption.”
