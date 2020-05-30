State 'aggressively' adds contact tracers

Pritzker said Friday that the state is "covering about 30% of the contact tracing of people who are contacts," and said its goal is to get above 60%.

Dr. Wayne Duffus is an epidemic intelligence service officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has stepped in at IDPH as the acting state epidemiologist. He has primary responsibility for the state's contact tracing initiative.

He said given the magnitude of COVID-19 cases and the state's relaxation on the stay-at-home order, which began Friday, communities need more trained tracers.

Southern Illinois University's School of Medicine in Springfield is one of few schools offering a course to become a tracer.

A spokesperson for the school said the curriculum is in place, but the starting date is not yet set. She did not provide details on who is eligible, what the curriculum involves, or how long it might take to complete the coursework. For now, SIU School of Medicine is using IDPH's training program.

Pritzker said the state is aiming to hire 30 workers per 100,000 residents, predicting "an army of contact tracers" into the thousands.