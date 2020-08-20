State announces SAT makeup dates for high school students who missed spring exams because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois education officials have announced new fall SAT dates for high school seniors who missed the state-provided exams last spring when they were postponed after COVID-19 shut down schools.

All high school juniors in the state are typically required to take the SAT with Essay exam, and many use that score on college and scholarship applications. Because those tests were delayed last spring, the Illinois State Board of Education is requesting that schools offer the test Sept. 24 or Oct. 14, or both days, for seniors who want the chance to take it before such applications are due.

However, schools that are planning only remote learning this fall, such as Chicago Public Schools, are asked to have their seniors take the SAT next April along with this year’s junior class.

At a state education board meeting Wednesday, some members raised concerns about offering in-person testing this fall and, more broadly, whether other standardized tests should be given. Secretary Cristina Pacione-Zayas asked whether the board would consider applying for a standardized testing waiver from the federal government, as the state of Georgia has done.