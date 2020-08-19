State awards $39.5 million for local infrastructure grants

The goal was to boost summer employment, which has taken a severe hit during the current recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cut in half the public infrastructure funds for year one and put it on a faster timeline, prioritizing projects that were just about ready to go so that we could get those dollars and then get shovels in the ground this year, so that people could get to work and infrastructure get repaired or modernized,” Negron said.

Among the public infrastructure projects being funded that officials hope will have lasting economic impact is the long-planned canoe launch and river walk in Calumet City, just south of Chicago along the Little Calumet River.

“If that project fully comes to fruition, over its long-term strategy, you're looking at something that can, in addition to providing some benefits to the residents who can come and enjoy the river run, there is economic development that can happen around it similar to what we've seen in in the river walks and other cities In Illinois and across the country,” Negron said.

The state is investing $1.4 million into that project through Rebuild Illinois, but city officials announced earlier this year that they are also receiving $480,000 through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.