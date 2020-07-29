State Board of Elections’ Springfield office closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19, several others show symptoms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State Board of Elections closed its Springfield office Tuesday for at least a week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to an agency spokesperson.

The board was notified Sunday that a staff member was showing coronavirus symptoms and had been tested after coming into contact with someone infected with it, the Illinois Times first reported. Test results came back positive Tuesday, which is when the office decided to close until at least Aug. 7, according to Matt Dietrich, a state board spokesperson.

Several other staff members began showing symptoms on Monday and Tuesday and have been tested, Dietrich said in an email.

“Pending those results, we are initiating procedures to have the office disinfected and thoroughly cleaned prior to staff returning to the office,” he said.

The board, which oversees the administration of state election laws, was on the verge of returning to 100% staffing after undergoing a six-week phased reopening, according to Dietrich and a news relesae. The office had been back at 75% capacity for a little over a week.