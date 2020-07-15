State bowling group sues Pritzker over business restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state bowling association is the latest to sue Gov. JB Pritzker over his restrictions on business operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois State Bowling Proprietors Association, which represents 180 centers consisting of more than 4,200 lanes, filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon in Lee County saying Pritzker had exceeded his authority with consecutive executive orders restricting business operations.

All indoor recreation facilities, including bowling alleys and skating rinks, must operate at 50% capacity or a maximum 50 people under Phase 4 of Pritzker's Restore Illinois reopening plan. The association wants a judge to grant an injunction against the 50-person cap so bowling alleys can open with cleaning and other safety protocols in place.

The group says more than three months of closure caused "tremendous emotional and economic hardship."

"Each day that passes makes it less likely that ISBPA and its members will be able to keep their businesses," the complaint reads.

At a news conference Tuesday in Chicago, Pritzker was asked about the lawsuit.