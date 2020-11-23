State COVID-19 cases top 10,000 for fourth day in a row

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday reported 10,012 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 76 additional deaths.

It marked the fourth day in a row the state has topped the 10,000 mark in new cases.

There were 6,072 Illinoisans reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus with 1,179 patients in the intensive care unit and 589 patients on ventilators.

Sangamon County does not report numbers of new cases over the weekend. Its next report will be Monday.

Meanwhile, the Huddle House, 994 Ann Rutledge Dr. in Williamsville, is the latest county restaurant to have its food permit suspended for indoor dining.

The chain restaurant that serves all-day breakfast and is located near the Love's gas station off Interstate 55 was cited Sunday, according to Sangamon County Department of Public Health director Gail O'Neill.

Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln Taylorville Memorial Hospital will further restrict visitors effective Monday.

The decision was made as part of Memorial Health System's ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and healthcare professionals.