State gambling revenues plummet during pandemic

“Because of this, very little tax revenues ($12,224 to be exact) were reported to be received from the sports wagering tax in FY 2020,” according to the report.

Despite the rapid growth of video gambling in recent years, the report noted that the Illinois Lottery continues to be the largest source of state gambling revenues, and it has also suffered setbacks since the onset of the pandemic.

Preliminary numbers indicate lottery ticket sales fell 5.8 percent, or $172.5 million, during the fiscal year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic likely hurt lottery sales as customers were more likely to stay at home and some retailers may not have been open, making the lottery less available,” the report stated.

The report also noted that lottery sales have been relatively stagnant in recent years, growing only 4.8 percent over the past six fiscal years. That has been especially disappointing, the report stated, because officials had hoped for more rapid growth after it placed day-to-day management of the lottery in the hands of a private company.

In 2010, Illinois hired the firm Northstar Lottery Group to manage the lottery, but after disappointing results the state changed contractors in 2018 when it hired Camelot Illinois.