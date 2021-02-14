 Skip to main content
State health officials announce 1,631 new COVID cases
State health officials announce 1,631 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,631 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 35 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,162,154 cases, including 19,961 deaths, since the pandemic began in March.

A total of doses of 2,125,375 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575. A total of 1,783,345 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 244,699 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,927 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. On Saturday, 59,158 doses were administered.

