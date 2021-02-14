State health officials announce 1,631 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,631 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 35 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,162,154 cases, including 19,961 deaths, since the pandemic began in March.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A total of doses of 2,125,375 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575. A total of 1,783,345 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 244,699 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,927 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. On Saturday, 59,158 doses were administered.
Normal train derailment
Normal firefighters close the scene of a derailed container train that derailed in Uptown Normal Saturday. About 16 or 17 cars came off the the track north of the Vernon Avenue overpass.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Debris from a train derailment is spread across tracks in uptown Normal on Saturday. At least 16 rail cars were involved.
See more photos and videos at pantagaph.com.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Illinois State University student Logan Meagher surveys damage after a freight train derailed near Hester Street, south of Uptown Normal, on Saturday morning. About 16 or 17 container cars came off the track, blocking the main line through Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
A railroad worker inspects damage after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
About 17 cars on a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
A worker inspects damage after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of uptown Normal on Saturday. About 17 cars came off the the track north of the Vernon Avenue overpass.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Normal Mayor Chris Koos examines damage after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Amtrak traffic was shutdown in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Union Pacific workers plan their attack after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Amtrak traffic was shutdown in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
A Union Pacific worker looks at a derailed container car that came off the tracks on the main line south of uptown Normal on Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
A pedestrain walks past a northbound freight train that derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. About 16-17 cars came off the the track north of the Vernon Ave. overpass.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Cars from a northbound freight train that derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, lay adjacent to student housing. About 16-17 cars came off the the track north of the Vernon Ave. overpass.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Normal firefighters take a break as they endure three degree temperatures while safeguarding the scene where a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Amtrak traffic was shutdown in both directions due to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal train derailment
Normal firefighers takes a break f or a sandwich as he endured three degree temperatures while safeguarding the scene where a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!