State panel faces Dec. 31 deadline for property tax relief recommendations

It’s an issue that has proven difficult to address. This spring, legislators considered a proposal that would have frozen school district property tax rates if voters approved the constitutional amendment on income taxes and if the state took on more of the overall education funding share for education in Illinois.

That measure didn’t advance out of the House, and instead the task force was created to find solutions for reducing the property tax burden on Illinois homeowners.

Yingling and fellow Democratic Rep. Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook, who both represent affluent suburban districts, said during the spring session they were concerned about advancing the graduated-rate income tax to voters without measures tied to alleviating property taxes.

“What I hear repeatedly from my constituents is that they’re willing to pay a little more in income tax to have a substantial decrease in property taxes,” Yingling said. “If they lose a job, become ill and are not able to work, their tax liability ceases. Under the current model, that property tax bill is still coming, without one’s ability to pay for it. This creates a massive insecurity within households.”

Rep. Will Davis, a south suburban Democrat, acknowledged at the task force meeting in October the difficulty of large-scale property tax reform.

“There is no silver bullet,” he said. “There is no one-size-fits-all for all of this.”

