State reports 105 more COVID deaths; Macon County adds 54 more positive cases

SPRINGFIELD — Coronavirus illness claimed another 105 lives in Illinois Saturday among 7,873 newly confirmed infections.
The daily death toll marked the eighth time in the past 12 days that fatalities topped 100. On Thursday, Illinois passed 12,000 in COVID-19-related deaths.
It also topped 700,000 cases and now is just shy of 713,000.
Friday's total of new cases is the next-to-lowest daily number in the past 12 days, a period that saw new cases jump as high as 14,612 on Nov. 19. But state officials are bracing for another surge after many people around the country traveled for Thanksgiving and celebrated with family and friends.
In Macon County, the Joint Crisis Communications Team reported 54 more positive cases, but no additional deaths.
That brings the total number of positive cases in Macon County to 6,470 since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,862 have been released from isolation, 2,415 remain isolated, 68 are hospitalized and 125 have died.
