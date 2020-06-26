You are the owner of this article.
State reports 857 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease on Friday
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 857 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease on Friday, including 39 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state has reported 140,291 cases, including 6,847 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,425 specimens for a total of 1,490,952. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 19–June 25 is 3%.

Future reports will include statistics following the first day of the move into phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday. The new phase allows, with some restrictions, for indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, shopping at retail stores, increased the allowable size of gatherings to 50 people, and the opening of health clubs and recreation facilities, among others.

