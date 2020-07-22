State rolls out $3 billion transportation plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois officials rolled out a $3.15 billion transportation plan Tuesday, the second year of transportation projects funded in part with higher state gasoline taxes.

But with the announcement of transportation projects for the upcoming fiscal year, there was a warning about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on transportation projects. With stay at home orders and businesses being forced to close, people will travel less and less money will be generated through the state's gasoline tax. That could affect the ability to undertake some projects in the future.

"While we are not cutting projects at this time, we will continue to monitor the impact on future revenues to make sure we are investing taxpayers' resources wisely," said Omer Osman, acting secretary of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Last year, Illinois lawmakers voted to raise the state's motor fuel tax from 18-cents a gallon to 38-cents a gallon. It was the first increase in a decade.

At the same time, lawmakers voted to have the gas tax automatically increase each year to prevent inflation from eroding its buying power over time. The Department of Revenue says that for the next year motorists will be paying 38.7-cents a gallon for the gasoline tax.