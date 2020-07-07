State’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate ticks slightly downward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate ticked downward to 2.5 percent Tuesday as the state remained among the lowest in the Midwest in the metric.

That number was driven downward by one-tenth of a percent due to a 2.2 percent one-day positivity rate for tests reported in the previous 24 hours. There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday among 26,994 test results.

There were also another 37 reported COVID-19-related deaths – a drastic spike from Sunday’s and Monday’s total of six each that fit an IDPH pattern of low weekend numbers ahead of a higher Tuesday result.

That brought the total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,063 among 148,452 confirmed cases since the pandemic arrived in Illinois. There have been more than 1.8 million tests completed in the state.

Hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows at the end of Monday as well. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 1,385 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fourth straight day that number was below 1,400 as it decreased slightly from the day before.