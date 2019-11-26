State to crackdown on illegal parking in handicapped spaces

SPRINGFIELD — State officials are reminding holiday shoppers in Illinois not to park in handicapped-accessible spaces.

WLS-TV reports that a state-wide wide crackdown on illegal parking will start Friday at shopping malls and shopping centers. It will continue through the holiday season.

The television station reports that fines for parking in such spaces can be up to $350.

Secretary of State Jesse White warns that "if you don't belong here, don't park here."

White adds that when people park in spaces designated for the handicapped "they take away the vital space that is necessary for people with disabilities to safely get in and get out of their vehicle and get about their day."

