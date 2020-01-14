State warns recreational marijuana stores experiencing shortage: Make sure you have enough for medical patients.

Amid statewide marijuana shortages, an Illinois regulator warned dispensaries they are required by law to keep enough product on hand for medical patients.

Recreational marijuana went on sale in Illinois Jan. 1. Within days, some selling weed to the public had to stop because they ran out.

“It has been reported that many dispensaries are experiencing a shortage of cannabis products, including products for medical cannabis patients,” according to an email sent to industry operators and obtained by the Tribune. "The Department takes seriously the availability of product for medical patients and dispensaries are required by law to prioritize providing products to medical cannabis patients.”

The Friday afternoon email was sent from Bret Bender, deputy director of the Cannabis Control Section in the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries.

Marijuana stores that run out of products for patients could face up to $20,000 in penalties. Jordan Abudayyeh, spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said the state has not issued any citations.

The administration is closely monitoring supply levels at dispensaries, she said in a statement.