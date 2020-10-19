State's COVID-19 numbers again top 4,000 mark; Pritzker blasts Trump on 'State of the Union'

For the third time in four days, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Sunday's mark of 4,245 confirmed cases included 22 deaths.

That came after back-to-back single-day records for cases on Thursday and Friday, both topping the 4,000-case mark.

The next report from Sangamon County will be on Monday and will include numbers from the weekend.

Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday with COVID-19 infections rising that President Donald Trump "has made it nearly impossible for states to open up any more than they are now" and that Illinois has been fighting off the pandemic "without much help from the federal government."

Pritzker, who has been a vocal opponent of the president in the past, made his comments on CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview with host Jake Tapper.

"We are trying," Pritzker added, "to continue to convince people to do the right thing, but it is the president's allies in our state, all across the state, who are simply saying to people, 'Don't pay any attention to the mitigations, don't follow the rules.'"