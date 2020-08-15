You are the owner of this article.
Statewide cold front predicted across the state, storms in Central Illinois
LINCOLN— Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday with 30% rainfall developing mainly after 4 p.m. and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.  

The weather service says severe conditions may include hail and damaging wind gusts, mostly occurring along and east of the Illinois River Valley. A cold front is expected to move across the state starting Saturday evening.

Partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees are expected during the day, the weather service says. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

