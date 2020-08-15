Statewide cold front predicted across the state, storms in Central Illinois

LINCOLN— Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday with 30% rainfall developing mainly after 4 p.m. and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service says severe conditions may include hail and damaging wind gusts, mostly occurring along and east of the Illinois River Valley. A cold front is expected to move across the state starting Saturday evening.
A cold front will pass through the region today kicking off scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with locally damaging winds and hail the primary hazards. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Bxa9MSAPAU— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) August 15, 2020
Partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees are expected during the day, the weather service says.
