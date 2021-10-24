Storms expected by Sunday evening in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Meteorologists say high winds and hail may strike parts of Central Illinois Sunday evening, and a flash flooding watch remains in effect.

The U.S. National Weather Service of Central Illinois stated Sunday morning in a Facebook post that the threat for all severe weather types was adjusted northward and beyond Interstate 74.

Lee Enterprises reported Friday that NWS meteorologists would keep watch for possible flooding issues, as 2 to 4 inches of rainfall were expected north of Interstate 70.

On Saturday, a flash flood watch extending across much of Central Illinois was announced. It remains in effect until Monday morning.

Storm reports taken by NWS show that 1 inch of rain fell Sunday morning in southeast Bloomington. NWS observers also recorded at least 1.5 inches of rain fell at the Decatur airport by noon Sunday.

The NWS office said Sunday morning that periods of rainfall may cause localized flash flooding, with widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches being the most common. However, localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible.

Southern Macon County has a 30% chance of receiving wind speeds up to 70 mph, according to NWS data, as does southern and eastern Coles County. That risk for high winds drops to 15% in McLean County, and northern portions of Macon and Coles counties.

There's also a 15% chance of large hail forecast for Macon County, in addition to southern and western parts of McLean County, per NWS predictions.

Also in Macon County is a 10% change of EF2 or stronger tornadoes, according to NWS data.

NWS said in a comment on the Facebook post that storms should reach a line from Bloomington to Springfield from 7 to 8 p.m., Champaign to Decatur from 9 to 11 p.m., and Effingham, Mattoon and Danville from 11 p.m. to midnight.

