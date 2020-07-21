You are the owner of this article.
Storms expected Tuesday across region
Storms expected Tuesday across region

LINCOLN — A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected  into the evening Tuesday, with rainfall amounts predicted between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service says some scattered thunderstorms may become severe, including damaging winds with potential flooding and an isolated tornado. During the day, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected through Friday, the weather service said. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

