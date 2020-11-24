 Skip to main content
Storms possible across South, Midwest on eve of Thanksgiving
Storms possible across South, Midwest on eve of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. — Severe weather — including tornadoes — will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

Damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.

More than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

That includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.

