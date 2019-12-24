Study: No evidence Springfield Lincoln museum's stovepipe hat was president's

The hat was later purchased in 2007 by the private Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation from collector Louise Taper for display at the Springfield museum. It was the headliner in a wider Taper collection, for which the foundation paid around $25 million. The collection also included the bloodied gloves Lincoln wore to the theater the night he was shot.

With secret doubts of their own, the private foundation sought to authenticate the hat over recent years, including a failed attempt to match DNA on the hat to Lincoln.

The museum in 2018 asked Wheeler to conduct the latest study.

Wheeler also found that Waller's son, former state legislator Elbert Waller, never appeared to mention the hat in hundreds of pages of writing. Wheeler said the decision by Elbert Waller's widow to sell the hat for $1 in the 1950s also raised red flags.

“If the stovepipe hat was indeed one of Elbert Waller’s prized possessions and was a tangible link connecting the Waller family to Abraham Lincoln, why did Clara not give the hat to Elbert’s surviving son…or his grandson ...?" Wheeler wrote.

The new chairman of the presidential library board, former federal Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, praised the study.