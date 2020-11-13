Study shows hybrid learning is effective at slowing COVID spread in Illinois schools

At least two of the schools IDPH reported as having outbreaks in the last 30 days refuted the report. Of the remaining eight, six have conducted fully in-person learning at some point since the start of the school year. Administration at those schools either did not return phone calls or refused to comment.

One, Galesburg Christian School, touts its in-person learning on their website's homepage.

In general, Reinbold said people could make better decisions and focus on the right places for COVID-19 spread if there was more thorough contact tracing.

"The first couple of weeks, when we first started opening up, I'd go to a restaurant or a barber shop and they'd take my name and number," Reinbold said. "I thought it made a lot of sense, but it was over in like two weeks."

IDPH reported a breakdown of contact tracing data from the 30 days before it was released by location, but noted that one positive case could be marked down for more than one location, depending on what the person disclosed to the contact tracer. But even if only one person corresponded with each of the 35,912 locations, that's still data for only 22% of the more than 160,000 new cases reported in Illinois in the same time period.