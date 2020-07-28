Suit charges ComEd with consumer fraud

Class action lawsuits are different from traditional civil actions because they involve only a handful of plaintiffs who represent an entire class of individuals who might be victims of the same offense. They are used in instances in which there are so many potential plaintiffs that it would not be feasible for each individual plaintiff to pursue legal action on their own.

In this case, three residential customers and three businesses are the named plaintiffs who represent the entire class of ComEd’s 4 million customers. They include Randall Kuhn, of Lake Forest; Robert Nieman, of Glencoe; Erica Lieschke, of Chicago; Windward Roofing & Construction Inc.; In Demand Electronic Court Reporting Inc.; and Standard Equipment Company.

Although ComEd has admitted to engaging in bribery, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit will need to show they were the victims of fraud, which is a different offense. The Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act typically involves cases such as pyramid schemes or the sale of some product or service in which the seller intentionally withholds material information.

Blandin, however, said he believes the actions of ComEd fall within the scope of the consumer protection law.