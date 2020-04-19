SUNDAY DATA: Illinois health officials announce 1,197 new coronavirus cases

CHICAGO — The state Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.
Thirty-three additional deaths were recorded:
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 50s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Statewide, there have been 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois.
The Pritzker administration on Sunday released details of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Illinois. The data shows at least 186 long-term care facilities in 22 counties reporting at least one case.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a press conference on Sunday was asked about the number of cases at nursing homes and said state officials knew before the pandemic that such facilities "would be one of our hardest areas."
She said they contacted officials in Washington, which had a spike in cases, and stopped visitations and put additional measures. Ezike said health officials are now focused on identifying areas that have had an increase in cases and are monitoring data.
